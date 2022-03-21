Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.56.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$21.75 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

TPZEF stock remained flat at $$15.74 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345. Topaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.23.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

