Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
TOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital increased their target price on Total Energy Services from C$10.75 to C$12.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a C$8.00 target price (up from C$7.00) on shares of Total Energy Services in a research report on Friday, March 11th.
Shares of TOT stock opened at C$7.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$307.51 million and a P/E ratio of -720.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.07. Total Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$3.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.61.
Total Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.
