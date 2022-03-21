Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital increased their target price on Total Energy Services from C$10.75 to C$12.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a C$8.00 target price (up from C$7.00) on shares of Total Energy Services in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

Shares of TOT stock opened at C$7.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$307.51 million and a P/E ratio of -720.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.07. Total Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$3.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.61.

In related news, insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 290,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,813,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,813,515. Also, Director Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.34 per share, with a total value of C$31,066.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,820,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,538,800. Insiders purchased a total of 298,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,867,621 over the last quarter.

Total Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.