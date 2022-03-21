TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TTE. MKM Partners raised their target price on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($56.04) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. AlphaValue raised TotalEnergies to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered TotalEnergies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.57.

NYSE TTE opened at $49.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. TotalEnergies has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $60.03. The company has a market cap of $129.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.93 and its 200 day moving average is $51.07.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 7.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.544 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 37.73%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

