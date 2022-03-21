TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Cut to Hold at HSBC

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. AlphaValue raised TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

TotalEnergies stock opened at $49.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.07. TotalEnergies has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $60.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $129.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.85.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 7.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,365,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,940,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 11.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

