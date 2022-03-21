TPG (TPG) to Release Earnings on Monday

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TPG stock opened at $29.78 on Monday. TPG has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40.

TPG is an alternative asset management firm. It invests across multi-product platform which includes Capital, Growth, Impact, Real Estate and Market Solutions. TPG is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

