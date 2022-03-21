Tranchess Price Reaches $0.85 (CHESS)

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 21st. Tranchess has a market capitalization of $58.31 million and $99.75 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranchess coin can now be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00002073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tranchess has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tranchess Coin Profile

Tranchess is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,667,785 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

