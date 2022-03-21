Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Acquires New Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,253,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 41,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 27,689 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 828,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,521,000 after purchasing an additional 39,722 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $106.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $553.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $97.62 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 37.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3897 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.62%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

