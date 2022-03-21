Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Reduces Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Sysco by 69.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Sysco by 27.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Sysco by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sysco by 15.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $62,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,621 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $81.24 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $89.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Sysco Profile (Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.