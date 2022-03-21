Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

TGS opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $876.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.47. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average of $5.05.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ( NYSE:TGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $252.54 million for the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 21.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,463 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 15,751 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter worth about $643,000. 3.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

