Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.67

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.67 and last traded at C$6.66, with a volume of 31539 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.42.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$188.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.93.
Tree Island Steel Company Profile (TSE:TSL)
Read More
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Tree Island Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tree Island Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.