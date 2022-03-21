Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.95

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.95 and last traded at $34.67, with a volume of 4202 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.82.

The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.15 and a 200 day moving average of $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $472.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.58 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 49.73%.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $107,541,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRN. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,073,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,633,000 after buying an additional 873,268 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,971,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $9,605,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 119.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,359,000 after buying an additional 287,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,198,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,800,000 after buying an additional 201,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

