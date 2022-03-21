Truist Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CPRX. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.50. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $785.76 million, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 24.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 55,238 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 721,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 9,632 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

