Trust Co. of Vermont Boosts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,781 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,491,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Intuit by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,832,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,007,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $6.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $473.12. 19,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,306. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $508.87 and its 200-day moving average is $571.03. The stock has a market cap of $133.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.15 and a 1-year high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.45.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

