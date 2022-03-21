Trust Co. of Vermont Cuts Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in National Grid were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NGG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of National Grid by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in National Grid by 330.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 108,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in National Grid by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in National Grid by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in National Grid in the 2nd quarter valued at $579,000. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $873.00.

NYSE:NGG traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,504. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $57.95 and a 1-year high of $76.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

