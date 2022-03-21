Trust Co. of Vermont Has $341,000 Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,285,000 after acquiring an additional 51,601 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 64.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 157.6% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 144,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,643,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.41.

YUM traded down $2.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.06. 27,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,602. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.01 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The stock has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.26.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 43.68%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

