Trust Co. of Vermont Has $6.39 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,262 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $593,241,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,906,971,000 after purchasing an additional 762,224 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Adobe by 95.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $838,742,000 after purchasing an additional 702,734 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,998,896 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,302,244,000 after acquiring an additional 467,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,393,319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,377,882,000 after acquiring an additional 349,132 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE stock traded up $8.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $453.33. 5,699,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,856,857. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $480.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $571.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $214.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $407.94 and a one year high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $680.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.83.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,346 shares of company stock valued at $9,865,572. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

