Trust Co. of Vermont Has $8.34 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,060,000 after acquiring an additional 316,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.53. 491,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,053,482. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $55.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.78.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.