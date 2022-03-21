Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases Shares of 1,537 Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Arden Trust Co increased its position in Boston Properties by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Boston Properties by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,670. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.09. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.53 and a 52-week high of $128.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.66%.

BXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.27.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

