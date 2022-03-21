Trust Co. of Vermont Reduces Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.55.

GWW stock traded up $3.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $501.95. 453,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.63. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $390.08 and a one year high of $527.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $486.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $470.24.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.66%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

