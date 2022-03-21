Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 3,563 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,408 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 40,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 76,194 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,938 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in Comcast by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 7,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.98. 205,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,042,754. The company has a market capitalization of $212.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.48.

Comcast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.