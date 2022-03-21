Trust Co. of Vermont Takes Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Matson by 72,124.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 626,905 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,598,000 after buying an additional 626,037 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Matson by 22.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 469,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,912,000 after buying an additional 84,706 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Matson by 60.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 192,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,345,000 after buying an additional 72,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Matson by 41.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,802,000 after buying an additional 49,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Matson by 797.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 28,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 12,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total transaction of $1,326,015.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.18, for a total value of $41,599.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,437 shares of company stock valued at $4,165,937 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

NYSE:MATX traded down $0.70 on Monday, reaching $119.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,066. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.65 and a 12-month high of $120.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.79.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.90 by $0.49. Matson had a return on equity of 71.15% and a net margin of 23.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 26.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 5.55%.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

