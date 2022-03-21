Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tufin Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NYSE TUFN opened at $7.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.81. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $290.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.62.

Tufin Software Technologies ( NYSE:TUFN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%. The company had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,993,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,756,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,860,000 after buying an additional 1,220,642 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,681,000. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 449.8% in the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 764,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after buying an additional 625,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,835,000. 45.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

