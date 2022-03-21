Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQGet Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$34.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRQ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Turquoise Hill Resources stock traded up C$1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$36.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,671. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of C$12.15 and a 1-year high of C$36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.87. The company has a market cap of C$7.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

