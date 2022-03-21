U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Golar LNG worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 141.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter worth $405,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

GLNG stock opened at $21.02 on Monday. Golar LNG Limited has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $21.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.65.

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $115.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.01 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 91.35% and a return on equity of 0.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GLNG shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golar LNG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

