U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 124.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 470,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,669,000 after purchasing an additional 260,249 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Public Storage by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,514,000 after purchasing an additional 237,388 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 144.2% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 396,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,661,000 after acquiring an additional 233,872 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 348,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,587,000 after purchasing an additional 198,582 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 58.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,300,000 after buying an additional 182,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA opened at $365.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.24. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.00 and a 52 week high of $380.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $359.54 and a 200 day moving average of $341.66.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PSA shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.62.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

