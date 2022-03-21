U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.75. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.26 and a twelve month high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

