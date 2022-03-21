U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.64 Million Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,596 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,776,000 after purchasing an additional 90,355 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,829,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of NetApp by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 16,297 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NTAP opened at $89.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.63 and its 200-day moving average is $89.18. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.72 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $384,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,028. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NTAP has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.56.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

