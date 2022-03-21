U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.58 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,002 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Devon Energy by 234.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

DVN opened at $58.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.60. The company has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.80. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $63.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 95.92%.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $463,043.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,019,546.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,834. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

About Devon Energy (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.