U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 10,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,802,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,105,000 after buying an additional 304,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,660,000 after buying an additional 904,543 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $60.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.14. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $55.15 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

