U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank increased its position in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Caterpillar by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Caterpillar by 12.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 112,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,549,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 9.1% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Caterpillar by 39.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 12,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.35.

NYSE:CAT opened at $220.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.