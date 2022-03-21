U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.67.

VRTX stock opened at $249.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $254.93. The company has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.13 and a 200-day moving average of $209.49.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $261,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,944 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $736,206.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,964 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

