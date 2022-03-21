U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 17,401 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,114 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 17,401 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,044 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $198,847,000 after purchasing an additional 503,371 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,431,428 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $108,928,000 after acquiring an additional 225,570 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,759,604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $123,630,000 after acquiring an additional 634,567 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 178.4% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 71,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 46,067 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 141,517 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $33.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.39 and a 200-day moving average of $40.24. The firm has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a PE ratio of -104.25 and a beta of 1.32. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

