U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 180 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $365.05 on Monday. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $284.49 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $370.08 and a 200 day moving average of $377.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.10.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

