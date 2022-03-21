U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 310 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 317.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 15,246 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 228.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 653,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,287,000 after buying an additional 454,429 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $10,774,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,766,000 after buying an additional 17,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.4% during the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 33,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYB opened at $102.43 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 27.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.13.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

