UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 2,198 Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,133,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,191,000 after buying an additional 433,120 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 11.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,180,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,717,000 after acquiring an additional 217,353 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,384,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,787,000 after purchasing an additional 119,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,156,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CLDX opened at $35.55 on Monday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $57.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.90.

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,516.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLDX. Zacks Investment Research raised Celldex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

About Celldex Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

