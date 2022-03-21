UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 4,388 Shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of Kraton worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Kraton by 166.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Kraton in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraton during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraton during the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Kraton by 110,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares during the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraton stock opened at $46.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.28. Kraton Co. has a 1 year low of $30.48 and a 1 year high of $46.74.

Kraton ( NYSE:KRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $512.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.80 million. Kraton had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 14.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Kraton Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

