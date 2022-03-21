UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 5,988 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,029 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,988 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.15% of Customers Bancorp worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 106.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,208,000 after buying an additional 82,166 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 67.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CUBI opened at $56.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.59. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $76.13.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The firm had revenue of $210.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

