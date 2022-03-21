UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.05% of Dillard’s worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 25.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dillard's alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DDS shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Dillard’s in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

DDS stock opened at $296.00 on Monday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.62 and a 1-year high of $416.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.83.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $15.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.75 by $6.93. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 52.55% and a net margin of 13.28%. Dillard’s’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is 1.88%.

In related news, Director Warren A. Stephens acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $230.51 per share, with a total value of $4,610,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.