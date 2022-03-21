UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 1,943 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,314 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2,971.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 806,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,938,000 after acquiring an additional 779,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 608,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,900,000 after purchasing an additional 286,705 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 725,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,244,000 after purchasing an additional 110,106 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 756,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,661,000 after buying an additional 99,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 675.8% during the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 52,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 45,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SASR opened at $45.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.03. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 42.57% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $127.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

