UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Cohu worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohu during the 3rd quarter valued at $690,000. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Cohu by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 91,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 9,569 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Cohu by 252.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 403,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 288,557 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohu by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,098,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,041,000 after acquiring an additional 495,304 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Cohu by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

COHU opened at $32.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.41. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $50.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $191.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Cohu from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In related news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $51,711.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

