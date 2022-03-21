UBS Group Analysts Give ASOS (LON:ASC) a GBX 2,050 Price Target

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 2,050 ($26.66) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,050 ($26.66) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.02) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($93.63) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on ASOS from GBX 2,450 ($31.86) to GBX 2,280 ($29.65) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,913.85 ($50.90).

Shares of LON:ASC traded down GBX 66.50 ($0.86) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,713.50 ($22.28). 176,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,232. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,010.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,455.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 1,502 ($19.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($77.96).

In other ASOS news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 267,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,219 ($28.86), for a total value of £5,936,246.61 ($7,719,436.42).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

