Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,337 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 368.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,650,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,211 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,569,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,787,000 after purchasing an additional 802,174 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 570.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 692,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,031,000 after purchasing an additional 589,483 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 3rd quarter worth $5,691,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UMPQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

In other news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $101,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $143,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $19.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.70. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $22.06.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $316.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Umpqua’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

