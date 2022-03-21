Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Under Armour by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UAA. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.52.

NYSE UAA opened at $17.50 on Monday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. Under Armour’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

