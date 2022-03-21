United States Steel (NYSE:X) Shares Up 6.2%

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.43 and last traded at $35.01. 569,627 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 21,324,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.96.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on X. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.10.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average of $24.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.37%.

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $2,191,121.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in United States Steel by 3.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in United States Steel by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in United States Steel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in United States Steel by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 68,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 8.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. 68.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

