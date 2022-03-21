Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.660-$1.720 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $13.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.91. Uniti Group has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Uniti Group had a net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $293.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uniti Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNIT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,916,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,073,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 843,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,821,000 after purchasing an additional 68,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 945,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,248,000 after purchasing an additional 33,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.