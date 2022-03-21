Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) & Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Critical Analysis

Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) and Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Security Instruments and Ituran Location and Control’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Security Instruments -1.64% -6.24% -3.43% Ituran Location and Control 12.65% 27.52% 12.14%

29.8% of Universal Security Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.0% of Ituran Location and Control shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Universal Security Instruments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Universal Security Instruments and Ituran Location and Control, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Security Instruments 0 0 0 0 N/A Ituran Location and Control 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Universal Security Instruments and Ituran Location and Control’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Security Instruments $17.52 million 0.50 $270,000.00 ($0.11) -34.64 Ituran Location and Control $270.88 million 1.99 $34.26 million $1.65 13.95

Ituran Location and Control has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Security Instruments. Universal Security Instruments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ituran Location and Control, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Universal Security Instruments has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ituran Location and Control has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ituran Location and Control beats Universal Security Instruments on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Security Instruments (Get Rating)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. designs and markets a variety of safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Most products require minimal installation and are designed for installation by the consumer without professional assistance, and are sold through retail stores. The company also markets products to the electrical distribution trade through its wholly-owned subsidiary, USI Electric, Inc. It was founded by Stephen C. Knepper and Michael L. Kovens in 1969 and is headquartered in Owings Mills, MD.

About Ituran Location and Control (Get Rating)

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services. The Telematics Products segment consists of short and medium range two-way machine-to-machine wireless communications products that are used for various applications, including automatic vehicle location, and automatic vehicle identification. The company was founded by Yehuda Kahane and Izzy Sheratzky in February 1994 and is headquartered in Azour, Israel.

