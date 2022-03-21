Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UPWK. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Upwork from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Upwork from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $22.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Upwork has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -50.73 and a beta of 1.94.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $98,103.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $40,561.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,279 shares of company stock worth $473,109 over the last 90 days. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Upwork in the first quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter worth $8,493,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Upwork by 23.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 236,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after purchasing an additional 45,228 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

