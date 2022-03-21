Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 83.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 107.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 225.3% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

NYSE:VLO traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,653,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,630,326. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $94.96. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.96.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

