Vanguard All-World ex-US Shares Index ETF to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.12 (ASX:VEU)

Vanguard All-World ex-US Shares Index ETF (ASX:VEU – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1231 per share on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

Featured Articles

