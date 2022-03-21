Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.13 on Monday, reaching $280.03. 937,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,532. The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.07 and a 200-day moving average of $299.75. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $247.82 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

